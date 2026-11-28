With European gas exports on pause due to the Ukraine conflict, Gazprom is focusing on powering up at home.

It is starting by converting enough sites to generate 400 megawatts, a faster, cheaper fix than building new power stations from scratch.

Power demand from data centers could triple by 2030, and Gazprom's existing network near Moscow puts it in a strong spot to help out.

Plus, President Putin wants public-private partnerships to speed up data center construction, so expect more collaboration between tech and energy soon.