Russia's Gazprom repurposes gas compressor stations to power data centers
Gazprom, Russia's big energy player, is giving its unused gas compressor stations a new purpose, as power plants.
This move is all about easing energy shortages and keeping up with the huge spike in electricity demand from data centers, especially in southern and central Russia.
Gazprom plans 400MW domestic conversions
With European gas exports on pause due to the Ukraine conflict, Gazprom is focusing on powering up at home.
It is starting by converting enough sites to generate 400 megawatts, a faster, cheaper fix than building new power stations from scratch.
Power demand from data centers could triple by 2030, and Gazprom's existing network near Moscow puts it in a strong spot to help out.
Plus, President Putin wants public-private partnerships to speed up data center construction, so expect more collaboration between tech and energy soon.