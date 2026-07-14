Russia's top INNOPROM expo to be held in India September
Big news for anyone interested in tech, trade, and global collaboration: Russia's top industrial expo, INNOPROM, is landing in India from September 9 to 11, 2026.
This marks a major step for both countries to team up on everything from advanced manufacturing and critical minerals to workforce mobility.
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov is expected to show up, building on last year's business talks.
Ambassador Vinay Kumar cites $70B trade
India's ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar says green energy, rare earths, IT, food processing, and automation are all on the table for new partnerships.
Both sides also want to make it easier to trade agricultural goods and are working together on biochemical strategies.
The goal? The two countries are likely to achieve bilateral trade of $70 billion in the current 2026-27 financial year and maybe even $100 billion by 2030, with a free trade agreement with Eurasia still in the works.