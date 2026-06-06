Sahasra Electronics, Zoho Corporation showcase at COMPUTEX 2026 Taipei
Indian tech players Sahasra Electronics displayed its microSD cards, while Zoho Corporation showcased its products and services at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, joining 1,500 exhibitors from 33 countries.
Sahasra was exploring partnerships, technology collaborations and possible joint ventures, while Zoho was attending because Taiwan is a growing market and businesses there are engaging with its products.
Global markets eye Sahasra microSD cards
Sahasra's microSD cards caught attention from big markets like China, the US and Europe as they searched for fresh collaborations.
Zoho saw Taiwan as a growing market for its cloud software, thanks to rising digital adoption and trust in Indian tech.
Indian buyers also explored new opportunities at the event, with organizers encouraging even more participation in future editions as India-Taiwan ties in tech keep getting stronger.