Salesforce stock jumps 19% after Anthropic deal and $11.5B outlook
Salesforce just had a huge day on the stock market: shares shot up 19% after the company said its Q2 revenue was in line with estimates and announced an expanded partnership with Anthropic PBC.
Its Q3 outlook is strong, with projected revenue of $11.5 billion (a bit above what Wall Street expected), and Q2 sales were already up 11% from last year.
Salesforce expects $1.5B from Agentforce AI
Salesforce is going all-in on AI, teaming up with Anthropic to bring smarter tools to its platform and making it easier for users to tap into their data with AI help.
Its Agentforce AI tool is expected to pull in $1.5 billion this year alone.
CEO Marc Benioff isn't worried about rivals: he points out that attrition is near record lows and contract terms are improving, and the announced acquisition of AI startup Fin is helping Salesforce stay ahead in the tech race.