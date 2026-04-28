Salesforce sues Microsoft in London claiming Teams bundling limits choice Business Apr 28, 2026

Salesforce (the company behind Slack) is suing Microsoft in London, saying that forcing customers to get Teams bundled with other Microsoft products makes it harder for people to choose what they actually want.

This isn't the first time: Slack complained to the European Commission in 2020 about Teams being bundled with Office, and Microsoft later agreed to reduced prices for Office products excluding Teams.

A Slack spokesperson said Microsoft's practices "because Microsoft's practices harmed competition, using tying and bundling of Teams to limit customer choice."