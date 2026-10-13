Salil Parekh warns chip, data center costs threaten AI investment
Business
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is sounding the alarm about rising data center and chip costs, saying they could make it harder for companies to invest in AI.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy 2026, he pointed out that as cheaper AI models come out, these high costs could affect overall capacity usage and "what will be the duration of the longevity of that capacity is not clear," Salil Parekh said.
Infosys builds AI tools, trains staff
To keep up with all the changes, Infosys is building new AI tools for clients and updating older technology, while making sure employees get the right training.
Parekh also mentioned that handling all this growing data (and meeting strict rules around it) is getting trickier for both businesses and countries.