Sam Altman denies 2026 IPO, Anthropic readies November 2026 debut
OpenAI isn't planning to go public just yet: CEO Sam Altman has shot down any 2026 IPO rumors, but top Wall Street executives think the company will hit the stock market in early 2027.
Meanwhile, rival Anthropic is gearing up for its own big debut as soon as November 2026, setting up a major showdown between two of AI's biggest names.
OpenAI raising funds at $1T valuation
OpenAI is raising money privately in a round that will value OpenAI at $1 trillion after a massive funding round, putting it ahead in the AI race.
Anthropic is reportedly aiming even higher, with a $2 trillion target for its IPO, but is reportedly tangled in legal issues with the Pentagon.
With fewer hurdles than its competitors, OpenAI seems well-positioned for its public launch, especially as experts warn that this hot market might not last forever.