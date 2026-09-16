Sam Altman: OpenAI may hit $1.2T, no IPO in 2026

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have seen their valuations jump around lately.

OpenAI went from $300 billion in early 2025 to $500 billion by October, while Anthropic shot up from $61.5 billion last year to $965 billion this May.

If OpenAI lands this next round of funding and values the company at $1.2 trillion, it might briefly reclaim the top spot, but things could shift again once Anthropic goes public.

It's a wild ride as both companies compete for the future of AI!