Sam Altman: OpenAI may hit $1.2T, no IPO in 2026
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, may soon receive a new funding round that might push its value to a massive $1.2 trillion, putting it ahead of rival Anthropic for now.
Even with all this hype, CEO Sam Altman says OpenAI isn't planning an IPO in 2026; instead, it's doubling down on making its tech safer.
OpenAI and Anthropic valuation surge
Both OpenAI and Anthropic have seen their valuations jump around lately.
OpenAI went from $300 billion in early 2025 to $500 billion by October, while Anthropic shot up from $61.5 billion last year to $965 billion this May.
If OpenAI lands this next round of funding and values the company at $1.2 trillion, it might briefly reclaim the top spot, but things could shift again once Anthropic goes public.
It's a wild ride as both companies compete for the future of AI!