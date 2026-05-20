Sam Altman personally invests nearly $180 million in Retro Biosciences Business May 20, 2026

OpenAI's Sam Altman is betting big on the future of anti-aging, personally investing nearly $180 million in Retro Biosciences, a startup aiming to slow aging and fight diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer, using some cutting-edge science.

Retro is tackling aging by trying to "reset" aging cells back into a younger biological state and fight diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer, using some cutting-edge science.