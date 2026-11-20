Sam Bankman-Fried missed $37B as FTX sold Anthropic stake
Sam Bankman-Fried, once the face of FTX, lost a shot at $37 billion when FTX's bankruptcy estate sold the stake in Anthropic for about $1.3 billion in 2024 way before the AI startup's big IPO on November 19, 2026.
He'd invested early, leading a $580 million round in 2022, but after FTX went bankrupt, its bankruptcy estate sold those shares for just $1.3 billion in 2024.
Meanwhile, Anthropic's IPO made its founders multibillionaires.
Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced for misusing $8B
While others celebrated Anthropic's success, Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year sentence for misusing $8 billion in customer funds, a conviction upheld earlier this year.
Judges called out how he reassured people publicly while secretly moving money around.
Despite asking for a pardon from President Trump (who isn't interested), SBF's actions have left a lasting dent in trust across the crypto world.