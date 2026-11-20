Sam Bankman-Fried, once the face of FTX, lost a shot at $37 billion when FTX's bankruptcy estate sold the stake in Anthropic for about $1.3 billion in 2024 way before the AI startup's big IPO on November 19, 2026.

He'd invested early, leading a $580 million round in 2022, but after FTX went bankrupt, its bankruptcy estate sold those shares for just $1.3 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's IPO made its founders multibillionaires.