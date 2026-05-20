Sameer Khetarpal says inflation squeezes Jubilant FoodWorks margins in India
Business
Jubilant FoodWorks, the company behind Domino's Pizza in India, just flagged that inflation is making things tough right now.
CEO Sameer Khetarpal explained that higher energy prices (think LPG and piped gas), rising wages, and pricier logistics are all putting pressure on its margins.
Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 profit rises 67%
Even with these cost headaches, Jubilant FoodWorks managed to grow its market share in pizza and quick-service restaurants.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 19.3% year over year, and profit soared 67%.
Looking ahead, it is planning to open up to 300 new delivery-focused outlets across India to reach more customers, so your next pizza night might be closer than you think.