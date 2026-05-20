Sameer Khetarpal says inflation squeezes Jubilant FoodWorks margins in India

Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 profit rises 67%

Even with these cost headaches, Jubilant FoodWorks managed to grow its market share in pizza and quick-service restaurants.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 19.3% year over year, and profit soared 67%.

Looking ahead, it is planning to open up to 300 new delivery-focused outlets across India to reach more customers, so your next pizza night might be closer than you think.