Samsung and labor union hold talks to avert Thursday strike
Business
Samsung and its labor union are in last-minute talks to stop a huge strike planned for Thursday.
Nearly 48,000 workers could walk out, which might seriously disrupt Samsung's chip production, and ripple through global supply chains.
After more than 15 hours of negotiations on Tuesday, both sides are still stuck on one key (but undisclosed) issue.
Park Su-keun says key issue unresolved
A government mediator, Park Su-keun, admitted that "the most important issue" is still unresolved.
If the strike goes ahead, it could cause major headaches not just for Samsung but for the entire tech industry worldwide.
All eyes are now on today's talks to see if they can find common ground before time runs out.