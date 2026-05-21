Samsung averts strike by 48,000 workers, shares surge 6.5%

KOSPI rises over 5%

The news also lifted the KOSPI stock index by over 5%. While investors are relieved, analysts say higher labor costs might squeeze Samsung's profits down the line.

To help manage expenses, Samsung is offering performance bonuses as stock instead of cash this time around.

The talks had been tense, especially over how bonuses get split between their top-earning memory chip division and their struggling logic chip business, but for now, everyone gets a breather from strike worries.