Samsung building Taylor Texas plant for AMD and NVIDIA HBM
Business
Samsung is building a massive new chip plant in Taylor, Texas, where it will make key parts for AMD's and NVIDIA's high-bandwidth memory chips.
Construction kicks off this month, and AMD has already lined up orders, so things are moving fast.
Plant will use 2-nanometer technology
This new facility will use cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology and be 1.5 times bigger than Samsung's current Texas site with Tesla.
The expansion is to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for AMD and NVIDIA.
If all goes to plan, equipment will be set up from February 2029, and full-scale production starts in 2030.