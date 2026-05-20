Samsung chip factories pause as 48,000 workers begin 18-day strike
Business
Samsung's chip factories just hit pause: nearly 48,000 workers will begin an 18-day strike on Thursday after bonus talks fell apart.
Since Samsung makes the chips inside tons of gadgets (think smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and AI devices), this walkout could mean delays or price hikes for electronics everywhere.
Stalled bonus talks threaten chip supply
Workers want better bonuses and profit-sharing, but negotiations with management went nowhere.
The South Korean government is worried too; Samsung drives one-quarter of the country's exports.
If the standoff drags on, it could seriously mess with tech supply chains worldwide and make getting your favorite devices a lot trickier.