Samsung India appoints Yong Chan Oh to address unsold phones
Samsung India just made some big changes at the top of its smartphone team.
Yong Chan Oh is now leading the Mobile Experience (MX) division, stepping in for Soon Choi, who's moving to a new role outside India.
This shake-up is all about tackling a growing pile-up of unsold phones and slowing sales after Diwali.
Samsung faces 11-week phone backlog
Even though Samsung grabbed 21% of the festive market, its phone sales still fell 8% compared to last year.
The real headache? A backlog of unsold phones that could last up to 11 weeks, forcing Samsung to rethink how many devices it makes and ships.
Struggles with certain models and a wider distribution network are making things even trickier for the company right now.