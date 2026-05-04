Samsung names Lee Won-jin Visual Display head, Yong Seok-woo adviser

TCL and Sony tie-up squeezes Samsung

The pressure ramped up after China's TCL teamed up with Sony in March 2026, making things even harder for Samsung, especially in China where aggressive pricing is squeezing it.

On top of that, Samsung's TV profits dropped this year thanks to weak demand and rising costs.

The company is counting on Lee, who joined from Google in 2014, to bring fresh strategies and help it bounce back.