Samsung names Lee Won-jin Visual Display head, Yong Seok-woo adviser
Business
Samsung just named Lee Won-jin as the new boss of its Visual Display Business, moving Yong Seok-woo to an advisory role.
This leadership switch, earlier than usual for Samsung, shows how urgently it is responding to tough competition from Chinese TV brands that are shaking up the global market.
TCL and Sony tie-up squeezes Samsung
The pressure ramped up after China's TCL teamed up with Sony in March 2026, making things even harder for Samsung, especially in China where aggressive pricing is squeezing it.
On top of that, Samsung's TV profits dropped this year thanks to weak demand and rising costs.
The company is counting on Lee, who joined from Google in 2014, to bring fresh strategies and help it bounce back.