Samsung reaches tentative deal with South Korean union, averting strike

Over 47,000 Samsung workers avoid walkout

The agreement means more than 47,000 workers, about 40% of Samsung's staff, won't be walking out.

Employees had pushed for better bonuses and a share of company profits, inspired by rival SK Hynix's move last year.

In response, Samsung offered one-time bonuses and bigger payouts for some departments.

For now, this keeps things running smoothly at one of the world's biggest chipmakers.