Samsung SK Hynix combined $59.7B profit beats India Inc record Business May 12, 2026

Samsung and SK Hynix just pulled off a huge win, earning a combined $59.7 billion in profit in early 2026, more than any quarter ever reported by Indian companies.

Samsung brought in $32.2 billion and SK Hynix made $27.5 billion, while the 3,723 listed Indian firms together earned about $49 billion in the December 2025 quarter.