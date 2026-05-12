Samsung SK Hynix combined $59.7B profit beats India Inc record
Business
Samsung and SK Hynix just pulled off a huge win, earning a combined $59.7 billion in profit in early 2026, more than any quarter ever reported by Indian companies.
Samsung brought in $32.2 billion and SK Hynix made $27.5 billion, while the 3,723 listed Indian firms together earned about $49 billion in the December 2025 quarter.
AI giants drive memory chip demand
What's driving these numbers? Massive demand for memory chips from AI giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.
Even after a tough period of losses, SK Hynix bounced back with rapid growth, while both companies posted profit margins far above the average for India Inc.