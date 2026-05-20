Sandeep Karwa appointed AJIO CEO, Vineeth Nair moves to strategy
Business
Sandeep Karwa, who previously led Coupang Taiwan and spent more than a decade at Flipkart, is now the CEO of AJIO, Reliance Retail's fashion e-commerce platform.
He replaces Vineeth Nair, who is moving into a broader strategic role within Reliance Retail's fashion business.
AJIO to expand brands and partnerships
Karwa steps in as Reliance ramps up its digital fashion push to take on rivals like Myntra and Nykaa Fashion.
With his experience and fresh perspective, AJIO is expected to expand its lineup of trendy brands and partnerships, aiming to stand out even more in India's online fashion scene.