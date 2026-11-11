Santosh Janardhan will step down from Meta in early 2027
Santosh Janardhan, who joined Facebook in 2009 and has served as Meta's head of infrastructure and co-head of engineering, just announced he will be stepping down in early 2027.
The news comes as Meta is pouring big resources into AI and upgrading its tech backbone.
Dave Brown to replace Santosh Janardhan
Janardhan will hand things over to Dave Brown, a longtime Amazon Web Services executive who joined Meta this year.
This leadership change fits right into Mark Zuckerberg's push to boost AI capabilities with new data centers and custom chips, showing Meta is all-in on building smarter, faster tech for the future.