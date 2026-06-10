SAP CEO Christian Klein says India a future AI frontrunner
SAP CEO Christian Klein just called India a future frontrunner in applying AI during his latest visit.
He says the real game-changer isn't just big language models; it's how companies use AI for their own unique needs.
Klein also pointed out that keeping skills fresh is crucial if India wants to stay ahead in the global tech race.
SAP expands AI hiring, university partnerships
Klein credits India's strong talent pool, companies like TCS and Airtel are helping build AI infrastructure, and a supportive government for its growing edge in AI.
SAP is hiring more AI-focused roles here and teaming up with top universities in Bengaluru and Delhi to help students get hands-on experience early.
Fun fact: SAP even runs its only non-German vocational program in India, blending classroom learning with practical work experience at SAP.