Sarah Connors confirms CG Oncology moves headquarters to Dallas

Dallas won out thanks to lower costs, a central location, and easy access to top research centers like UT Southwestern and UT Dallas.

Connors described the city as an exciting hub for life sciences, saying Pegasus Park's unique combination of research institutions, healthcare innovation, talent and connectivity supports our long-term vision while remaining consistent with our remote-first culture.

With this move, they are joining other big names like Tesla and Oracle who have made the jump from California.