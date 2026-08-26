Sarah Connors confirms CG Oncology moves headquarters to Dallas
CG Oncology, a major biotech company working on bladder cancer treatments, just moved its headquarters from Irvine, California, to Dallas, Texas.
The switch was wrapped up earlier this year and confirmed by Sarah Connors, the company's vice president of communications and patient advocacy.
Their new spot is Pegasus Park, a roughly 26-acre Dallas campus built around life sciences, research and entrepreneurship.
Dallas praised as life sciences hub
Dallas won out thanks to lower costs, a central location, and easy access to top research centers like UT Southwestern and UT Dallas.
Connors described the city as an exciting hub for life sciences, saying Pegasus Park's unique combination of research institutions, healthcare innovation, talent and connectivity supports our long-term vision while remaining consistent with our remote-first culture.
With this move, they are joining other big names like Tesla and Oracle who have made the jump from California.