Sarvam AI to raise $74 million led by NVIDIA after $234 million

NVIDIA is putting in ₹238 crore ($25 million), Glade Brook Capital is adding ₹190.3 crore ($20 million), and Gaja Capital chipped in ₹95 crore. Other investors like Sanjay Kalra, Jyotika Kapoor, and family offices KJ Trust and AL Trust also joined.

With this new money, Sarvam's valuation jumps to $1.51 billion (₹14,342 crore).

After the deal, NVIDIA will own 1.66%, Glade Brook 1.33%, HCL Technologies's stake drops to 9.95%, while the founders keep a solid 38.44% share, so they're still very much in charge.