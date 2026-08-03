Sarvam AI to raise $74 million led by NVIDIA after $234 million
Sarvam AI, an Indian startup working on artificial intelligence, is set to raise $74 million in fresh funding.
NVIDIA led the round, with Glade Brook Capital, Gaja Capital, and Indigo Ventures joining in.
This comes soon after a massive $234 million investment that made Sarvam a unicorn, so they're definitely on a roll.
Sarvam valuation hits ₹14,342cr
NVIDIA is putting in ₹238 crore ($25 million), Glade Brook Capital is adding ₹190.3 crore ($20 million), and Gaja Capital chipped in ₹95 crore. Other investors like Sanjay Kalra, Jyotika Kapoor, and family offices KJ Trust and AL Trust also joined.
With this new money, Sarvam's valuation jumps to $1.51 billion (₹14,342 crore).
After the deal, NVIDIA will own 1.66%, Glade Brook 1.33%, HCL Technologies's stake drops to 9.95%, while the founders keep a solid 38.44% share, so they're still very much in charge.