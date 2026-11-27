Satara's Swaraj Green Power and Fuel files ₹1,100cr IPO
Swaraj Green Power and Fuel, a company from Satara, Maharashtra, just filed for a ₹1,100 crore IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
They're aiming to raise fresh funds (₹800 crore) and also offer shares worth ₹300 crore from its promoter.
Swaraj Green Power to repay ₹620.85cr
Most of the IPO cash (about ₹620.85 crore) will go toward paying off debts; the rest is for general business needs.
There's also a chance they might raise an extra ₹160 crore before the IPO goes live.
For context: Swaraj runs an integrated plant that crushes sugarcane, produces ethanol with zero liquid waste, and even generates its own power, making it a pretty interesting player in India's clean fuel scene.