Most of the IPO cash (about ₹620.85 crore) will go toward paying off debts; the rest is for general business needs.

There's also a chance they might raise an extra ₹160 crore before the IPO goes live.

For context: Swaraj runs an integrated plant that crushes sugarcane, produces ethanol with zero liquid waste, and even generates its own power, making it a pretty interesting player in India's clean fuel scene.