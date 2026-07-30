Satya Nadella warns companies not to outsource thinking to AI
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, is urging companies to stay in control when it comes to using AI.
In a recent interview, he warned that if businesses hand over too much power, like their data and prompts, to outside AI providers, they risk outsourcing their thinking.
Basically, Nadella's message is: keep your brainpower close and don't let someone else call the shots.
Nadella suggests separating data and tools
Nadella suggests keeping your own data and coding tools separate from proprietary AI models so you're not stuck with just one provider.
He's not a fan of relying on tools like ChatGPT Codex or Claude Code that tie you to specific platforms.
Even though Microsoft invests in big names like OpenAI and Anthropic, the company wants its cloud services to help businesses manage multiple AI models on their own terms.
Nadella also points out that if you depend too much on external platforms, they could use what they learn from your workflows to launch competing products, so staying independent is key.