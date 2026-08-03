SBI Cards & Payment Services posts ₹664.44cr profit sales ₹5,040.55cr
Business
SBI Cards & Payment Services just dropped its quarterly numbers, and things are looking pretty solid.
For the quarter ending June 2026, net sales went up by 3.36% to ₹5,040.55 crore, while net profit surged 19.51% to ₹664.44 crore compared to last year.
So yeah, business is definitely picking up.
SBI Cards EPS ₹6.98 EBITDA ₹1,668.17cr
Earnings per share climbed to ₹6.98 this quarter from ₹5.84 last year, and EBITDA saw a boost too, up to ₹1,668.17 crore from ₹1,596.21 crore previously.
Employee expenses and other costs have gone up as well, but interest costs actually dropped a bit.
Despite these rising expenses, SBI Cards & Payment Services shares closed at ₹660.15 on July 30, 2026, showing investors are still feeling confident about the company's direction.