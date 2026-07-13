SBI Funds Management IPO oversubscribed more than 20 times

SBI anchors allotted 51 million shares ₹2,944cr

Indian mutual funds and insurance companies are also lining up for shares.

About 51 million shares will go to anchor investors at ₹574 each, raising ₹2,944 crore ($309 million).

SBI raised another ₹1,660 crore just before the IPO through a special placement.

The total issue size is now up to ₹9,813 crore (about $1 billion), with shares priced between ₹545 and ₹574.

Mark your calendar: subscriptions open July 14-16 and listing is expected on July 21.