SBI hikes ATM charges for non-SBI withdrawals from December 1
Starting December 1, 2025, SBI is upping its ATM fees—but only if you use another bank's ATM more than your free monthly limit.
This is the first hike since February and comes after an increase in interchange fees.
What changes for you?
Regular savings account holders still get five free transactions a month at non-SBI ATMs.
Go over that, and cash withdrawals now cost ₹23 plus GST (up from ₹21), while balance checks or other non-cash actions are ₹11 plus GST (previously ₹10).
Salary accounts and exceptions
If you have an SBI salary package account, your unlimited free ATM usage at other banks drops to 10 per month; after that, the same new charges kick in.
Basic Savings Bank Deposit and Kisan Credit Card accounts aren't affected by these changes—your fees stay the same.