SBI Pension Funds crosses ₹6L/cr AUM, leads India's pension market
SBI Pension Funds just crossed ₹6 lakh crore in assets under management as of June 2026, making it the biggest player in India's pension scene with over 1.85 crore subscribers and more than one-third of the market share.
The company started back in 2007 and was among the first fund managers chosen by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
Nearly sixfold asset growth since 2018
The fund's assets have grown nearly six times since 2018, thanks to more people choosing the National Pension System (NPS) for retirement savings.
Managing Director and CEO Pranay Ranjan Dwivedi credits this success to subscriber trust and steady investment strategies.
SBI manages funds across government, corporate, private sector NPS, and Atal Pension Yojana, cementing its spot as India's top pension fund manager.