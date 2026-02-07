SBI's quarterly profit hits record ₹21,028cr, crosses ₹103tn

SBI 's core business is booming: net interest income went up 9%, and loans (especially to retail, SMEs, and farmers) grew by 15%. Deposits also climbed by 9%, showing more people are trusting SBI with their money.

Going digital

SBI kept bad loans low (gross NPA down to 1.57%) and stayed financially solid with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.04%.

Plus, over two-thirds of new savings accounts were opened through the Yono app this quarter—proof that India's biggest bank is going digital in a big way.