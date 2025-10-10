SC rejects petition for Vedanta probe over foreign short-seller claims
On October 10, 2025, India's Supreme Court turned down a petition asking for a regulatory investigation into Vedanta Limited and its UK parent.
The case started after US-based Viceroy Research accused Vedanta of shady financial moves and poor corporate governance.
The petitioner, Shakti Bhatia, said he double-checked the claims using official records.
Vedanta's stock price quickly recovered after court's decision
Viceroy claimed Vedanta was quietly moving money out of India and putting minority shareholders at risk.
Vedanta fired back, calling the accusations "baseless," and even considered a defamation suit.
After the court's decision, Vedanta's stock price quickly recovered.
Case highlights foreign short-sellers, Indian regulators interaction
This case spotlights how foreign short-sellers and Indian regulators interact—and how tough it can be to protect small investors.
It also puts a fresh focus on transparency in big Indian companies.
If you care about how companies handle your money or the power of global watchdogs, this is one to watch.