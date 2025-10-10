SC rejects petition for Vedanta probe over foreign short-seller claims

Viceroy claimed Vedanta was quietly moving money out of India and putting minority shareholders at risk. Vedanta fired back, calling the accusations "baseless," and even considered a defamation suit. After the court's decision, Vedanta's stock price quickly recovered.

Case highlights foreign short-sellers, Indian regulators interaction

This case spotlights how foreign short-sellers and Indian regulators interact—and how tough it can be to protect small investors.

It also puts a fresh focus on transparency in big Indian companies.

If you care about how companies handle your money or the power of global watchdogs, this is one to watch.