Scale AI appoints Francis deSouza as CEO on August 10
Scale AI just picked Francis DeSouza, a longtime tech leader and ex-Google Cloud exec, as its next CEO.
He'll officially step in on August 10, taking over from Jason Droege (who's been holding the fort as interim CEO since June last year).
DeSouza brings decades of experience and will get support from Droege during the transition.
DeSouza grew Illumina revenue past $4.5B
DeSouza has led big teams before: he grew Illumina's reach to 150-plus countries and bumped revenue past $4.5 billion.
He's also run divisions at Google Cloud and Symantec, plus started two companies that got scooped up by Microsoft and Symantec.
With him at the helm, Scale AI is looking to build on recent wins like landing BP and Mayo Clinic as customers and has already expanded its work with US and international governments.