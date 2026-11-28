Scaler adopts Sarvam AI voice agents for bilingual student counseling
Scaler, the AI-native learning platform, is now using Sarvam's AI voice agents to help with student counseling.
These smart bots have already handled about 200,000 unique learner interactions and can switch between Hindi and English within conversations, making chats feel more natural for learners.
Scaler logs 650,000 outbound call attempts
Sarvam's voice agents can manage up to 200 calls per minute, and Scaler has made around 650,000 outbound call attempts with them in just three months.
Scaler said this move was a significant step forward in making student engagement smarter with AI.
Scaler now handles up to 500,000 minutes of conversations and plans to double that between the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year as they keep improving the experience for their growing community of tech grads.