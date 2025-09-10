Next Article
Schaeffler India's stock hits ₹3,991.90 on impressive Q2 results
Schaeffler India's stock rose 2.43% on Wednesday, hitting ₹3,991.90 after the company posted impressive growth for April-June 2025.
The upbeat numbers put the spotlight on this Nifty Midcap 150 stock.
Revenue jumped about 11.7% to ₹2,352.59 crore
For young investors or anyone tracking market movers, Schaeffler India's revenue jumped about 11.7% to ₹2,352.59 crore compared to last year, and net profit was up about 17%.
Their half-year results also showed steady gains and better efficiency—all with zero debt on the books.
Final dividend of ₹28 per share
A final dividend of ₹28 per share (announced earlier this year) has kept shareholders happy and boosted positive vibes around the stock.