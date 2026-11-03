Schaeffler to cut 3,460 jobs, close 5 sites by 2028

After the news broke, Schaeffler's shares dropped by 4.5%.

With the auto industry facing big changes (even Volkswagen and BMW are trimming jobs), Schaeffler is now exploring new areas like robot parts and defense tech.

CEO Klaus Rosenfeld put it simply: "We need to adjust our structures here so that we can continue to operate competitively in the future."

The company hopes these moves will help save €300 million a year from 2030.