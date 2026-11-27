Sterlite Electric's IPO was previously on hold due to promoter structure issues but is now back on track.

Svatantra Microfin filed for its IPO in August 2025 with both a fresh issue and an offer for sale of ₹1,500 crore each.

With companies like Noble Hygiene and Gaurik Fashions also getting approval, it's clear investor interest is strong: 70.6% of this year's IPOs are already trading above their issue price.