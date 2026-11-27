SEBI approves 8 IPOs including Sterlite Electric and Svatantra Microfin
SEBI just gave the green light to eight companies, including Sterlite Electric (part of Vedanta Group) and Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin.
After some earlier delays, Sterlite can finally move ahead, while Svatantra is aiming to garner ₹3,000 crore.
Sterlite Electric IPO back on track
Sterlite Electric's IPO was previously on hold due to promoter structure issues but is now back on track.
Svatantra Microfin filed for its IPO in August 2025 with both a fresh issue and an offer for sale of ₹1,500 crore each.
With companies like Noble Hygiene and Gaurik Fashions also getting approval, it's clear investor interest is strong: 70.6% of this year's IPOs are already trading above their issue price.