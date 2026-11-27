SEBI bans online sharing of gray market premium for IPOs
SEBI just put its foot down on sharing gray market premium (GMP) numbers for IPOs.
Turns out, these unofficial figures were popping up all over social media and finance sites, giving people the wrong idea about how much money they could make from new listings.
SEBI says this kind of hype isn't good for transparency or fair investing.
SEBI bars intermediaries from posting GMP
From now on, brokers and other intermediaries aren't allowed to post GMP figures anywhere, not even in WhatsApp groups or tweets.
SEBI is also reminding investors not to treat GMP as an indicator of listing price or expected returns.
The goal? To keep investing focused on real, regulated information instead of risky shortcuts and help protect investors from misleading trends in the market.