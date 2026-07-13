SEBI bans staff and families' fresh securities investments during employment
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just dropped new rules to keep things transparent and fair among its staff.
From now on, employees, and even their families, cannot make fresh investments in stocks, convertible instruments, or derivatives while working at SEBI.
If you are thinking about pooled investments like mutual funds, those are still allowed as long as they are regulated.
SEBI imposes 2 year cooling off
There is now a two-year cooling-off period for anyone leaving SEBI; during this time, ex-employees cannot represent others before the regulator.
Employees also have to disclose big financial transactions (anything over twice their monthly basic pay), properties, liabilities, and contracts for renting out immovable properties, all to be managed through a digital system.
Plus, the gift reporting threshold has jumped from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.
"Family members" now officially includes spouses, kids, and financially dependent relatives, so everyone is covered under these tighter rules.