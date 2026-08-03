SEBI bars ZEEL from securities markets and bans promoters

Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) saw its shares drop by 12% on Monday (the biggest fall in over two years) after SEBI banned the company from accessing securities markets for two months.

Promoters Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra got hit with a one-year ban after SEBI found that ZEEL's Hyderabad property was used to secure ₹726 crore in loans for other Essel Group companies without proper board approval.