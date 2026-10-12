SEBI clears Indian Gas Exchange to file IPO documents
Business
India's only gas trading platform, Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), just got SEBI's approval to go public.
This means IGX can now file its official IPO documents any time in the next year, a big move after its July draft.
It's a key step for IGX as it looks to open up investment to everyone.
Indian Energy Exchange selling 1.67cr shares
The IPO will see 1.67 crore shares sold by Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), which owns nearly half of IGX.
Other major backers include NSE Investments and big names like ONGC, GAIL, Adani Total Gas, and Indian Oil.
All money raised goes to IEX, not IGX itself.
Meanwhile, IGX is on a roll: trading volumes hit 76.79 million MMBtu in FY26 and profits jumped 36.5% to ₹42 crore, showing solid growth as it heads toward its stock market debut.