SEBI clears Nobel Hygiene IPO to raise up to 150cr
Nobel Hygiene, the Indian brand behind popular diapers and hygiene products, just got SEBI's approval to launch its IPO.
The company plans to raise up to ₹150 crore by issuing new shares, while promoters Kamal Kumar Johari, Kamini Kamal Johari, and investor Orbit Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. are also selling some of their stake.
Nobel Hygiene will use IPO funds
The funds will help Nobel Hygiene pay off debt, boost its Baroda subsidiary, expand production at its Halol plant, set up a new manufacturing and storage unit, and buy a new adult diaper machine.
In FY26, the company pulled in ₹846.75 crore in revenue with profits of ₹18.91 crore, and its products now reach 31 states and Union Territories across India plus 19 countries worldwide.