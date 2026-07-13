SEBI, fund chiefs back simpler investing rules at Moneycontrol Summit
At the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2026, leaders from SEBI and top mutual funds discussed how to make investing in India easier and more trustworthy.
SEBI's Manoj Kumar said it is working to simplify rules so more people can invest with confidence.
The big theme? India's growth looks strong if everyone stays disciplined about investing.
SEBI enables performance fees, stresses trust
SEBI has an enabling provision for performance-based fee structures and is using AI tools like "Sudarshan" to catch misleading ads.
Kumar called investor trust "the industry's greatest asset."
HDFC AMC's Navneet Munot shared his "4T" plan (track record, transparency, technology, training) for making India a global capital hub.
Motilal Oswal AMC's Akhil Chaturvedi pointed out that Indian retail investors are getting smarter and focusing on building long-term wealth.