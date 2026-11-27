SEBI probes APL Apollo Tubes over Tata Steel related-party concerns
SEBI is looking into APL Apollo Tubes after questions popped up about its big business deal with Tata Steel.
The main worry? Some transactions might have been set up to sidestep related-party rules, especially after minority shareholders raised red flags about how the deals were structured with outgoing promoters.
Tata Steel 28,000cr deal split questioned
Tata Steel is planning to buy APL Apollo's Steel Tubes and color-coated businesses for ₹28,000 crore, but the way this deal was split into several parts has caught the eye of proxy advisory firms.
They're urging SEBI to dig deeper and want more transparency, independent reviews, and a say from all shareholders, basically making sure everyone plays fair and minority investors don't get left out.