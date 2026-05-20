SEBI proposes 3rd-party payments in mutual funds with AML safeguards

SEBI proposes salary investments, KYC checks

If these proposals go through, you might be able to invest in mutual funds straight from your salary if a listed company, EPFO-registered firm, or AMC opts in with employee opt-in required.

Plus, AMCs could reward distributors with fund units instead of cash, encouraging longer-term thinking.

SEBI also wants to let investors donate part of their returns to social causes like NGOs or Social Stock Exchange-listed groups.

To keep things safe, strict KYC checks and electronic money trails will be a must.

Public feedback on these changes is open until June 10, so if you've got thoughts, now's the time!