SEBI proposes fines for listed companies blocking fund checks
SEBI is planning stricter penalties for listed companies that block checks on how they spend funds raised from the public.
If a company doesn't cooperate, it could face a ₹50,000 fine each time and even see its promoters' demat accounts frozen.
These changes are still just proposals, and SEBI is asking for public feedback until November 3, 2026.
Stock exchanges issue missed report notices
If a company misses reporting deadlines, stock exchanges will send them a notice within 30 days.
The company then has 15 days to fix things or pay up; if not, promoters get notified and could have their accounts frozen after another 10 days.
Plus, companies can't switch monitoring agencies until they sort out their compliance issues.
The goal: make sure investors know exactly where their money's going and keep things transparent for everyone involved.