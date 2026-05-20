SEBI proposes payroll SIPs, distributor unit payments and donations
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, just dropped some big proposals to shake up how we invest in mutual funds.
They are looking to let you set up systematic investment plans, or SIPs, straight from your salary (if your company opts in), pay distributors with fund units instead of cash, and even donate to social causes through your investments.
If you have thoughts, SEBI is open for feedback until June 10, 2026.
SEBI plan simplifies investing, curbs conflicts
With payroll-linked SIPs, saving and investing could get way simpler. extra steps needed.
Paying distributors in fund units is meant to nudge MFDs toward long-term investing habits.
Plus, the option to donate directly to nonprofits via mutual funds adds a feel-good twist for anyone wanting their money to do more.
SEBI is also focused on keeping things transparent and conflict-free as these changes roll out.