SEBI proposes payroll SIPs, distributor unit payments and donations Business May 20, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, just dropped some big proposals to shake up how we invest in mutual funds.

They are looking to let you set up systematic investment plans, or SIPs, straight from your salary (if your company opts in), pay distributors with fund units instead of cash, and even donate to social causes through your investments.

If you have thoughts, SEBI is open for feedback until June 10, 2026.