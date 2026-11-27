Heads up: India's stock exchanges are getting new bosses soon. SEBI's consultation paper on strengthening governance of MIIs will see BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Sundararaman Ramamurthy retire in June 2027, when he turns 65.

Over at NSE, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Ashishkumar Chauhan will also complete his current five-year term in July 2027; proposed tenure limits would bar any further extension beyond the 15-year transitional ceiling.