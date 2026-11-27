SEBI tenure rules trigger BSE and NSE leadership changes
Heads up: India's stock exchanges are getting new bosses soon. SEBI's consultation paper on strengthening governance of MIIs will see BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Sundararaman Ramamurthy retire in June 2027, when he turns 65.
Over at NSE, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Ashishkumar Chauhan will also complete his current five-year term in July 2027; proposed tenure limits would bar any further extension beyond the 15-year transitional ceiling.
SEBI proposes 12/15 year tenure caps
SEBI has proposed caps on how long top executives can stay: 12 years maximum across all major market institutions, with a transitional ceiling of 15 years for MDs already in office when the amendments take effect.
This means both Ramamurthy and Chauhan get to finish their current terms before stepping down.
The goal? Smoother transitions and stronger corporate governance for India's financial markets.