SEBI to discuss 'automatic window' for FPIs to enter markets
SEBI is set to discuss a new "automatic window" on September 12, aiming to make it much simpler for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to enter Indian markets.
This move comes after more than ₹83,000 crore flowed out of Indian stocks since July, spooked by global volatility and tariff tensions.
SEBI considering giving domestic insurance, pension funds their own quota
If approved, the new system could help about 70% of India's nearly 12,000 registered FPIs—including major players like GIC of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority—by cutting paperwork and speeding up registration.
SEBI is also thinking about giving domestic insurance and pension funds their own quota in IPOs, hoping this will deepen India's IPO markets and bring more long-term institutional participation while making it easier for local institutions to invest.