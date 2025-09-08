SEBI to discuss 'automatic window' for FPIs to enter markets

SEBI considering giving domestic insurance, pension funds their own quota

If approved, the new system could help about 70% of India's nearly 12,000 registered FPIs—including major players like GIC of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority—by cutting paperwork and speeding up registration.

SEBI is also thinking about giving domestic insurance and pension funds their own quota in IPOs, hoping this will deepen India's IPO markets and bring more long-term institutional participation while making it easier for local institutions to invest.