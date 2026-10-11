SEBI's 2026 rules separate settlement payments from wrongful gains

The new rules use a straightforward formula to figure out how much you pay, with rates set at 20% for voluntary applications, 40% before a show-cause notice, and 60% after one is issued.

There's also a strict 60-day window for early settlements and an extra 20% fee if you reapply at the same stage.

As Tushar Kumar, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, puts it, these changes help people understand their financial exposure right from the start, making the whole process more predictable and less stressful.